UnitedHealth CFO says COVID-19 healthcare service use rising again

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Healthcare service use by patients with COVID-19 started to rise again during the second quarter but is not back to the high levels seen in January, UnitedHealth Chief Financial Officer John Rex told investors on Thursday during a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.

Rex said that first quarter use of the healthcare system -both for COVID-19 and non-COVID care - ran “marginally below” typical seasonal levels. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)