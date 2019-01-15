UnitedHealth says performing better than Q1 consensus estimate suggests

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc is performing better in 2019 than suggested by the Wall Street analyst consensus for first-quarter adjusted earnings, Chief Financial Officer John Rex said on Tuesday during a conference call with investors.

The average analyst estimate for first-quarter earnings is $3.48 per share. For 2019, analysts expect full-year earnings of $14.63 per share, according to Refinitiv.

UnitedHealth backed its forecast of 2019 adjusted earnings of $14.40 to $14.70 per share. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)