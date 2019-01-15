UnitedHealth says Medicaid cost issues are short-term

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Tuesday that higher-than-expected medical costs in Medicaid managed care contracts in certain states represent a short-term issue that it has been focused on and continues to work through.

“I don’t want to overplay Medicaid here. We have a short-term issue that will take us a little bit of time to work our way out of,” Chief Executive Officer David Wichmann said on Tuesday during a conference call with analysts.