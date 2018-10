NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Dave Wichmann on Tuesday backed Wall Street’s expectations for 2019 profit and said the company remained committed to its long-term goal for earnings growth of 13 percent to 16 percent.

The average analyst adjusted earnings estimate for 2019 is $14.41 per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.