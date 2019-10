NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth expects 2020 adjusted earnings growth in the low end of its long-term growth range of 13% to 16%, Chief Executive Officer Dave Wichmann said during a conference call, above the 11 percent rate of growth represented by the midpoint of current analyst consensus.

Wichmann said the company is approaching 2020 with optimism and described the outlook as being prudent. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by David Evans)