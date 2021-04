April 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Thursday its quarterly profit rose 43.8%, helped by growth in its Optum unit that manages drug benefits.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $3.38 billion, or $3.52 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)