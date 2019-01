Jan 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday due to higher operating costs and a provision for income tax.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $3.04 billion, or $3.10 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.62 billion or $3.65 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 12 percent to $58.42 billion.