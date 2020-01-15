UnitedHealth Group fourth-quarter profit rises 16.5%

Jan 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 16.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its core business that sells health plans as well as its Optum segment, which includes its pharmacy benefits management unit.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $3.54 billion, or $3.68 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $3.04 billion, or $3.10 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $60.90 billion from $58.42 billion.