FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 16, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UnitedHealth posts 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in its insurance and medical services businesses.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders at the largest U.S. health insurer rose to $3.19 billion, or $3.24 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.49 billion, or $2.51 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $56.56 billion from $50.32 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.