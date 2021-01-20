UnitedHealth profit slumps nearly 38% as COVID-19 costs mount

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit fell 37.5%, weighed by costs related to its programs to make COVID-19 testing and treatment more accessible for its customers.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $2.21 billion, or $2.30 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $3.54 billion, or $3.68 per share, a year earlier.