UnitedHealth reports 12.7% rise in quarterly profit

July 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 12.7% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the company added more members to its health plans and revenue climbed in its Optum unit, which includes its pharmacy benefit management business.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $3.29 billion, or $3.42 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $2.92 billion or $2.98 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $60.60 billion from $56.09 billion.