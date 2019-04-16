Company News
April 16, 2019 / 10:03 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

UnitedHealth reports 22.2 percent rise in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday reported a 22.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit, driven by strength in its main insurance business and Optum unit, which includes its pharmacy benefit management business.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $3.47 billion, or $3.56 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.84 billion, or $2.87 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $60.31 billion from $55.19 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

