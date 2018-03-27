Britain's United Utilities sees higher FY profit, revenue

March 27 (Reuters) - British water utility United Utilities Group Plc said on Tuesday it expected to report higher profit and revenue for the full year ending March, helped mainly by regulatory changes in how utilities charge customers.

Revenue is expected to be “slightly higher” for the year, while underlying operating profit is expected to be “moderately higher”, the company, which supplies and treats water in north-western UK, said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)