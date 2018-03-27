FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 27, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Britain's United Utilities sees higher FY profit, revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - British water utility United Utilities Group Plc said on Tuesday it expected to report higher profit and revenue for the full year ending March, helped mainly by regulatory changes in how utilities charge customers.

Revenue is expected to be “slightly higher” for the year, while underlying operating profit is expected to be “moderately higher”, the company, which supplies and treats water in north-western UK, said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.