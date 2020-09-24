United Utilities forecasts first-half revenue to fall about 5%

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Water supplier United Utilities warned of lower first-half revenue on Thursday due to lower consumption by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed regulatory revenue changes.

The UK’s largest listed water company also said it expects bad debt to increase as government support schemes come to an end, and forecast an about 5% fall in revenue for the half-year ending Sept. 30. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)