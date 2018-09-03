UPDATE 2-UK water companies promise less leakage, tighter pricing

(Adds detail on dividends, background)

By Muvija M

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Thames Water and three other top UK water companies announced business plans on Monday aimed at reducing leakages and improving service while controlling prices after their performance was questioned during the country’s hottest summer in decades.

The utilities have faced a series of fines and a summer marked by supply shortages and hosepipe bans.

Environment Minister Michael Gove in July also urged them to do much more to tackle leakage which rose 2 percent to 3.183 billion litres per day in 2017-18.

Thames, which serves 15 million customers across southern England, said it would invest 11.7 billion pounds ($15.1 billion) in upgrades by 2025, including 2.1 billion pounds to “boost resilience and reduce leakage”.

It aims to cut leakage by 15 percent and reduce pollution incidents by 18 percent.

The company received a record high fine of 20 million pounds last year for pumping sewage into the River Thames.

Pennon Group’s South West Water and United Utilities Group Plc, which serves the north-west of England and was also fined last year, also aim to reduce leaking by 15 percent in 2020-2025 plans filed with regulators.

South West Water will cut average bills in real terms by 11 percent, United Utilities by 10.5 percent and Severn Trent Plc by 5 percent.

Britain’s largest water company, Thames Water, said its bills would be flat but that it would return only 20 million pounds to external shareholders compared to the 100 million pounds it returned last year.

The company is owned by a mix of pension and investment funds, including Canada’s OMERS pension fund and sovereign wealth funds from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and China.

In guidance issued in July, water industry regulator Ofwat called on suppliers to be more transparent about their dividend policies, executive pay, debt-to-equity ratio and other issues.

It said on Monday it would scrutinise all of the companies’ business plans and publish an initial assessment on Jan. 31, 2019, assessing their level of quality, ambition and innovation.

Plans that fall short will face closer scrutiny and interventions while the best plans could benefit from incentives through the price review process.

South West Water said it would issue ‘WaterShares’ to customers in 2020, while Severn Trent proposed a new community dividend of 1 percent of profit.

Shares in United Utilities and Severn Trent both fell more than 1 percent, making them the biggest losers on the blue chip FTSE 100 index on Monday.