Rise in private credit leads to boost in unitranche loans

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (LPC) - Years of sustained private debt fundraising and the growth of credit funds have allowed direct lenders to offer loans that are increasingly growing larger in size.

Known as unitranches, these facilities combine different loans into one, and pay an interest rate that sits in between the highest and lowest rate on the individual loans. They are appealing to borrowers that need access to credit quickly for acquisitions and want to seize the available capital and flexibility that traditional lenders such as banks are unable or not willing to provide.

As a borrowing tool in the middle market, unitranches had stayed below the US$300m mark. But as more borrowers choose to bypass the more broadly syndicated market for credit, loan sizes are growing quickly.

“I would say every year that limitation gets higher,” said Ryan Lynch, a KBW analyst covering business development companies (BDCs), which have been providers of the loans. “Several years, it seems like a couple hundred million (dollars) for a private credit manager was a large deal, then it was US$500m. Then Ares (Management) did the first US$1bn with (data analytics company) Qlik; it felt like, ‘Wow they just broke that ceiling.’”

Seven unitranches of at least US$1bn have been extended in 2019 and the opening months of 2020, according to Refinitiv LPC data. Golub Capital’s US$1.6bn loan to MRI Software this month is just the latest. In November, Golub made a loan of the same size to insurance broker Risk Strategies.

In the third quarter of last year, Owl Rock lent US$1.25bn to Integrity Marketing Group and US$1.13bn to ConnectWise, an information-technology service provider.

Goldman Sachs and HPS Investment Partners made a US$1.25bn unitranche to ION Group, an automation technology company. KKR lent US$1.08bn to ACProducts, a home furnishing company, according to Refinitiv data.

Ares led the first 10-figure unitranche deal in 2016, a US$1.08bn unitranche to Qlik, which was an anomaly until last year.

“There are few players that can hold US$500m or greater in a single transaction,” said Kipp deVeer, head of the Ares Credit Group. “Because there is less competition on larger unitranche transactions, private credit managers can often receive better terms in these situations than they could in a more competitive situation.”

Last year Golub tracked 23 one-stop executions in excess of US$500m, President David Golub said on the earnings call for his firm’s publicly traded BDC, Golub Capital BDC, according to a transcript.

“I think what we’re also seeing is as sponsors do try one-stops in these larger executions, they’re finding that they like them,” he said on the call. “And so, in my opinion, we’re at the beginning of the adoption curve.”

Golub did not provide further comment.

Market observers expect unitranches to get even larger.

“It becomes a much more common tool in the toolkit, meaning sponsor XYZ a couple of years ago wouldn’t have dreamed of doing a US$1bn unitranche,” one large direct lender said, estimating unitranche deals could be as large as US$3bn, though it depends on the number of investment vehicles a firm has and how much they can put in each.

A US$1bn unitranche stands as good a chance at getting done as a US$10m unitranche, KBW’s Lynch said.

CAVEATS

Unitranches can offer flexibility, but some have concerns about the liquidity of these loans.

Direct lenders are mainly “buy-and-hold” investors, meaning they will hold most or all of a loan in their portfolio rather than syndicating it to other financial firms, so there is no readily available market should a direct lender wish to sell a position.

Some market participants may not want to hold “illiquid paper with liquid terms,” according to a credit manager. The result could be a troubled loan on a firm’s book with documentation that is more advantageous to the borrower than the lender.

But the research and homework direct lenders do can counter that, some say.

“More leverage or greater flexibility on terms does not equate to higher risk,” said Gary Creem, a partner at law firm Proskauer. “One of the benefits of the direct lending market is they do extensive diligence on their borrowers. They meet with management teams and have strong relationships with the sponsors. These are safeguards, among others, of the unitranche product.”

Questions also arise about economics, or compensation to the lender. Larger borrowers typically tap the syndicated loan market at much lower interest rates, while direct lenders generally extend credit to smaller companies at higher rates. With these larger unitranches, some in the market are asking if direct lenders are receiving adequate compensation for holding unitranche loans.

Borrowers that utilize larger unitranche loans are sometimes seeking provisions that the syndicated market cannot give them, such as a “good size” delayed-draw term loan, an untapped portion of facility often used to fund future acquisitions, KKR’s Co-Head of Private Credit Dan Pietrzak said.

For the most part, borrowers have accepted that seeking a private financing will require more structural protections than the syndicated market might offer, he added.

Lenders pitching these large deals are saying it’s a secular trend, according to Finian O’Shea, a Wells Fargo analyst that covers BDCS.

“They’re saying the world of middle market loan economics is expanding,” he said. “These are, on the one hand, people who know what they’re talking about, but they’re going to talk their books. So, you’re seeing a debate in the industry of whether these deals are going to sustain.” (Reporting by Andrew Hedlund. Editing by Michelle Sierra and Kristen Haunss)