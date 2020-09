Sept 16 (Reuters) - Unity Software Inc on Wednesday upsized its initial public offering and said it would look to raise as much as $1.2 billion.

Sequoia-backed Unity, which develops software used to design video games, set a price range between $44 and $48 a share, up from the previous range of $34 to $42 apiece. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)