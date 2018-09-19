FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 19, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Philippines casino operator to open Japan office - Universal

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Philippines-based Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc will open an office in Japan to study the potential for opening a casino in the country after the liberalisation of gaming laws, parent company Universal Entertainment Corp said.

Tiger Resort Leisure operates the Okada Manila casino in Manila, one of three integrated casino-resorts in the Philippine capital’s version of the Las Vegas gaming strip.

Japan legalised casinos in 2016 but further legislation was needed before integrated complexes hosting casinos, retail and conference space could be set up.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.