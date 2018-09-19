Philippines casino operator to open Japan office - Universal

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Philippines-based Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc will open an office in Japan to study the potential for opening a casino in the country after the liberalisation of gaming laws, parent company Universal Entertainment Corp said.

Tiger Resort Leisure operates the Okada Manila casino in Manila, one of three integrated casino-resorts in the Philippine capital’s version of the Las Vegas gaming strip.

Japan legalised casinos in 2016 but further legislation was needed before integrated complexes hosting casinos, retail and conference space could be set up.