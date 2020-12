Dec 7 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group said on Monday its music publishing arm had purchased Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades.

The deal includes Dylan’s iconic 1960s counterculture songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Like a Rolling Stone”, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)