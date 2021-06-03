Ackman's SPAC nearing deal with Universal Music Group - WSJ

June 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman's blank-check firm Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is nearing a deal with Universal Music Group that would value the company at about $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/3vPqub3)

Universal Music Group and Pershing Square Tontine did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.