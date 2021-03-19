UK's Halfords buys Universal Tyre for 15 mln stg

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British bicycle and car products retailer Halfords has agreed to buy motoring services provider Universal Tyre and Autocentres for 15 million pounds ($21 million), it said on Friday.

Universal, based in southeast England, operates from 201 sites and 89 commercial vans and specialises in tyre services as well as general car maintenance and repairs.

Halfords is targeting having over 550 garages in the UK. The Universal deal takes the total to 374. ($1 = 0.7184 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey Editing by David Goodman )