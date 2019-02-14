Westlaw News
Professor lacks property interest in base salary - 3rd Circuit

Jonathan Stempel

A federal appeals court on Thursday said the University of Pittsburgh did not violate the property rights of a longtime tenured finance professor by reducing his base salary because of disappointment with his teaching and research.

Reversing a lower court ruling, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said Jerome McKinney did not have a “legitimate expectation” that his salary would not be cut under the university’s policy for paying faculty.

