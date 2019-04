April 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Great Hill Partners said on Monday it has acquired Gizmodo Media Group (GMG) and The Onion from Spanish language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Univision said here in July last year it initiated a formal process to explore the sale of GMG and the Onion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)