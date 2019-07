TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japanese travel services provider H.I.S. Co is considering launching a tender offer for hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co, the Nikkei business daily reported in its online edition on Wednesday.

Unizo shares rose by the daily allowable limit of 400 yen ($3.67), or up 20%, just after the report, before the Tokyo bourse suspending trade in the stock. ($1 = 108.8600 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)