CORRECTED-Blackstone to launch tender offer for Japan's Unizo

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Japan’s Unizo Holding at 5,000 yen ($46) a share, firing back after its earlier bid for the hotel chain was rebuffed.

Blackstone said in a statement it would consider various options, including launching the tender, if Unizo didn’t agree by Oct. 23.