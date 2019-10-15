CORRECTED-Blackstone to launch tender offer for Japan's Unizo

(Corrects day of week in first sentence, fixes typo in headline)
TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Japan’s Unizo Holding at 5,000 yen ($46) a share, firing back after its earlier bid for the hotel chain was rebuffed.
Blackstone said in a statement it would consider various options, including launching the tender, if Unizo didn’t agree by Oct. 23.
$1 = 108.3600 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Heavens