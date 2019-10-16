Funds News
October 16, 2019 / 12:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Unizo says has not decided how to respond to Blackstone offer

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings said on Wednesday it had not decided how to respond to a tender offer launched by private equity firm Blackstone Group and would consult with a special committee on how to proceed.

Blackstone said on Tuesday it would launch a tender offer for Unizo at 5,000 yen a share, doubling down on its $1.6 billion offer after the proposal was rebuffed by the Japanese hotel chain.

Unizo said in a statement it had learned about the tender offer from a press release issued through PR Times but had not been contacted by Blackstone.

Shares of Unizo rose as high as 4,965 yen, up 5.6%, in early trade in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below