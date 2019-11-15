Fortress raises offer price for Unizo, extends bid period

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group-owned Fortress Investment Group raised its bid for Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings to 4,100 yen per share from 4,000 yen, and extended its tender offer period until Nov. 29, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Fortress said the recent jump in Unizo’s share price was temporary and did not reflect its objective value, the filing with the Japanese finance ministry showed.

Unizo shares were trading around 4,985 yen on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill)