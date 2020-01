TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Softbank Group-backed Fortress Investment Group has raised its offer price for hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co to 5,200 yen per share from 4,100 yen, a regulatory filing showed. Blackstone Group on Tuesday raised its proposed offer for Unizo to 5,600 yen per share from 5,000 yen, topping a rival bid of 5,100 yen from U.S. buyout fund Lone Star that is backed by the Japanese hotelier.

