TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings said on Sunday it has received a takeover offer from U.S. buyout fund Lone Star.

Lone Star will launch a tender offer to buy Unizo from Tuesday at 5,100 yen ($46.60) per share, the hotel company said in a statement. Its shares closed on Friday at 4,900 yen.

Unizo said it favours the bid.