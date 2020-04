TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday U.S. buyout fund Lone Star had succeeded in buying out the company.

U.S. investment fund Lone Star, together with a group of Unizo employees, secured 86.6% of Unizo’s outstanding shares in an open bid that started in December, the hotel chain said in a statement. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)