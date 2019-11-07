Blackstone said Japan's Unizo missed deadline for takeover offer

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Group said on Thursday that Japan’s hotel operator Unizo Holdings had not agreed with conditions the U.S. buyout firm set for its proposed $1.6 billion takeover bid by deadline.

Blackstone had told Unizo it would launch a tender offer or explore other options if Unizo did not agree to its offer to buy the company at 5,000 yen a share by Wednesday.

“Blackstone has not received Unizo’s consent and entry into an agreement between Blackstone and Unizo with respect to the Blackstone offer,” the U.S. buyout fund said in a statement.

($1 = 108.9600 yen)