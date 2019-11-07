Funds News
November 7, 2019 / 10:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Blackstone said Japan's Unizo missed deadline for takeover offer

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Blackstone Group said on Thursday that Japan’s hotel operator Unizo Holdings had not agreed with conditions the U.S. buyout firm set for its proposed $1.6 billion takeover bid by deadline.

Blackstone had told Unizo it would launch a tender offer or explore other options if Unizo did not agree to its offer to buy the company at 5,000 yen a share by Wednesday.

“Blackstone has not received Unizo’s consent and entry into an agreement between Blackstone and Unizo with respect to the Blackstone offer,” the U.S. buyout fund said in a statement.

($1 = 108.9600 yen)

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below