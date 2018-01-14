FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   6,070.10       2.5         NZX 50**            8,242.35     -8.09
 DJIA            25,803.19      228.46      NIKKEI**            23,653.82    -56.61
 Nasdaq          7,261.062      49.29       FTSE**              7,778.64     15.70
 S&P 500         2,786.24       18.68       Hang Seng**         31,412.54    292.15
 SPI 200 Fut     6049.0         31.0        STI**               3,520.56     7.88
 SSEC**          3,429.32       3.97        KOSPI**             2,496.42     8.51
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                                      Bonds                            
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.075          0.001       KR 10 YR Bond       2.617        -0.006
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.735          0.004       US 10 YR Bond       2.5498       0
 NZ 10 YR Bond   2.885          0.01        US 30 YR Bond       2.8523       0
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                                                                  
 SGD US$         1.3229         -0.0022     KRW US$             1,059        0.01
 AUD US$         0.7908         -0.0006     NZD US$             0.7246       -0.0008
 EUR US$         1.2198         0.0013      Yen US$             111.09       0.06
 THB US$         31.95          0.02        PHP US$             50.3         -0.029
 IDR US$         13,350         -47         INR US$             63.6         -0.08
 MYR US$         3.97           -0.015      TWD US$             29.6         -0.005
 CNY US$         6.4665         -0.0313     HKD US$             7.8223       0
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                                                                 
 Spot Gold       1,338.34       -16         Silver (Lon)        17.252       0.282
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,334.9        0           Brent Crude         69.87        2.25
 Iron Ore        CNY540         -7          TRJCRB Index        196.056      0.896
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY209.5       -1          LME Copper          7,112.5      -28
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 2045 GMT
    
      EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - The U.S. dollar fell to a more than three-year low against the euro on
Friday, extending recent losses on expectations European Central Bank policymakers are
preparing to reduce stimulus, while U.S. stocks continued to rally and marked record
closing highs.
    Optimism about fourth-quarter earnings boosted stocks. Bank shares climbed
following quarterly results from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo. A
global stock index registered an eighth straight week of gains.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK - Wall Street continued its rally on Friday with record closing highs as
the fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and robust
retail sales drove investor optimism about economic growth. 
    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both registered their eight record closing highs out of the
first nine trading days of 2018, while the Dow boasted its sixth closing high of the
year.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Dealmaking activity drove sharp share price moves in Europe on Friday with
British engineer GKN leaping after it rejected an unsolicited offer from rival
Melrose.
    A gain of over 26 percent in GKN and strength in the auto sector led a
broad-based rally, helping the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark end 0.3
percent higher following losses in the previous two sessions.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Friday as weakness in exporters
weighed on the index, but strong gains in index-heavy Fast Retailing on record
quarterly profit limited the losses.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 23,653.82, slightly below its 5-day
moving average of 23,743.39. For the week, it dropped 0.3 percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks managed to look past soft trade data and end the week
higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai index up for the 11th straight session on
strong gains in consumer and financial firms.
    China's exports and imports growth slowed in December after unexpectedly surging
the previous month, adding to signs of ebbing economic growth as the government
extended a crackdown on financial risks and factory pollution.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, led by
financials and material stocks, taking cues from Wall street’s record close in the
previous session and a rally in metal prices.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.52 percent, or 31 points, to
6,049 - a 21.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won
climbed in the local platform and bond yields rose.
    At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.51 points or 0.34 percent at 2,496.42.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The dollar slipped to a more than three-year low against the euro on
Friday, as the common currency extended its gains on hopes that European Central Bank
policymakers are preparing to reduce their vast monetary stimulus programme.
    The euro was up 1.21 percent to $1.2177, on pace for its biggest single-day
percentage gain against the greenback in more than six months.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China's yuan extended its rally against the dollar on Friday to its
strongest level in more than four months, supported by rising corporate dollar sales.
    The onshore yuan opened at 6.4920 per dollar on Friday and surged to a
high of 6.4740 at one point in afternoon trade, the strongest since Sept.8, 2017.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars both hit four-month highs on
Friday as their U.S. counterpart came under broad based pressure, though trade figures
from China proved too mixed to provide any further impetus.
    The Aussie dollar broke above 79 cents for the first time since September
to top out at $0.7906, before profit-taking hauled it back to $0.7880.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,064.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform
, 0.68 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,072. The currency was
buoyed by a weaker dollar after the euro rose on European Central Bank's signal to end
its massive stimulus. The won edged down 0.2 percent for the week, snapping four
straight weeks of gains.
    In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,063.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.06
percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards
it was being transacted at 1,056.75 per dollar.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - Treasury yields climbed on Friday as underlying U.S. consumer prices
rose the most in 11 months in December, bolstering expectations of a pickup in domestic
inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.
    The two-year yield, which is sensitive to traders' views on interest
rates, rose to more than 2 percent for the first time since the financial crisis.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday, with German yields pulling back from
five-month peaks after a top European Central Bank official played down the risk of an
imminent rate hike.
    Bond yields rose sharply on Thursday after the accounts of the latest ECB meeting
showed policymakers were preparing for a change in their message to reflect an improved
economic outlook for the euro zone. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged down on Friday, though superlong
maturities rose after a 40-year auction met with solid demand.
    The 10-year cash JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.070
percent, while 10-year JGB futures ended flat on the day at 150.48.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD
    
    Gold hit a four-month high on Friday and was on track for a fifth straight weekly
gain as the U.S. dollar fell against the euro on an agreement for a political coalition
in Germany.
    Palladium hit a record high in a continued rally fueled by tight supplies and
increased demand in the automotive industry for autocatalysts in gasoline-burning
vehicles.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    Chinese steel futures on Friday posted their biggest daily loss in one month after
gaining for three straight days as cooling winter demand dented prices and weighed on
iron ore, the key steelmaking raw material.
    Steel traders and end users are reluctant to restock on expectations that faltering
demand in winter months would continue to dent prices.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS 
    
    Zinc prices edged up to their highest in more than a decade on Friday, supported by
potential shortages and low inventories, but some investors voiced concern about the
lofty levels.
    Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange climbed to $3,409 a tonne, the
strongest since August 2007, before paring gains by the close to $3,383.50, up 0.1
percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices rose for a sixth day on Friday after Russia's oil minister said that
global crude supplies were "not balanced yet," alleviating market concerns about a
wind-down of the OPEC-led deal to reduce production.
    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said ministers from leading OPEC and
non-OPEC producers will discuss the possibility of exiting the deal at a coming
committee meeting, but said that "we see that the market surplus is decreasing, but the
market is not completely balanced yet."
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures fell by more than 1 percent on Friday evening, extending
a sharp decline from the previous session to hit their lowest in nearly two weeks,
tracking weakness in related edible oils as the ringgit strengthened.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange was down 1.2 percent at 2,536 ringgit ($638.79) a tonne at the end
of the trading day for a second daily decline.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER   
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures ended 1.7 percent higher on Friday, in line with a
firm Shanghai market that got support from government data showing a rise in monthly
imports by the world's top consumer, brokers said.
    Preliminary government data showed China imported 840,000 tonnes of natural and
synthetic rubber in December, up 15.1 percent from a year earlier. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
