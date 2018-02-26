FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 26, 2018 / 2:13 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE-NRW.Bank names leads for 3yr USD Reg S floater, IPTs 3mL+6 area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds IPTs)

By Julian Baker

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) -

* IPTs 3mL+6 area for USD500m size. TBP Tuesday. Due 5 Mar 2021, pay 6 Mar, off DIP, German law, Lux listing, 1k denoms, Reg S bearer (Tefra D). (Feb 26)

NRW.BANK, the explicitly guaranteed development agency of the GERMAN FEDERAL STATE OF NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA (NRW), rated Aa1/AA-/AAA/AA+ (all stable) by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch/Dagong, has mandated BARCLAYS, JP Morgan, TD Securities and RBC Capital Markets to lead manage its upcoming 3-year USD FRN Reg S transaction. Launch is expected in the near future, subject to market conditions. Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties, professional, and retail (all distribution channels). FCA/ICMA stabilisation. (Feb 26)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.