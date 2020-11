Nov 23 (Reuters) - GigCapital2 Inc has agreed to merge with UpHealth Holdings Inc and Cloudbreak Health LLC to create a digital healthcare firm valued at $1.35 billion, including debt, the blank-check acquisition company said on Monday. refini.tv/339ET5M

