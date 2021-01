Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group UPM said on Thursday it has decided to start the basic engineering phase of a biorefinery which would have an annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes of high-quality renewable fuels including sustainable jet fuel.

UPM said its solid wood biomass-based residues and side streams would play a substantial role in the feedstock pool. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)