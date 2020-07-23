Basic Materials
July 23, 2020 / 6:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Finnish forestry firm UPM quarterly profit falls less than expected

1 Min Read

(Corrects EBITDA figures)

July 23 (Reuters) - Finnish paper and pulp producer UPM reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly profits, saying lockdowns hit paper demand and prices.

UPM’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the April-June quarter fell to 320 million euros ($371 million) from 466 million a year earlier, beating the 295 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll.

$1 = 0.8633 euros Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below