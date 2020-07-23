CORRECTED-Finnish forestry firm UPM quarterly profit falls less than expected

(Corrects EBITDA figures)

July 23 (Reuters) - Finnish paper and pulp producer UPM reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly profits, saying lockdowns hit paper demand and prices.

UPM’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the April-June quarter fell to 320 million euros ($371 million) from 466 million a year earlier, beating the 295 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll.