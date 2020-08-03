UPMC fends off bid to remove patient privacy lawsuit to state court

A Pennsylvania federal judge has rejected an effort by plaintiffs to remand to state court their privacy lawsuit accusing the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center of sharing patients’ personal data to third parties for marketing purposes without consent.

Ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan found that UPMC had properly removed the case to federal court under the federal officer removal statute. The health provider has demonstrated that it was “acting under” federal health agencies by its participation in a federal program designed to expand patient use of electronic health records, Horan concluded.

