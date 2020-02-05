IN BRIEF: LMRA preempts racial bias suit by UPS driver – 8th Circuit

A fired UPS driver’s race-discrimination claims under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act are preempted by the federal Labor Management Relations Act, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday.

The decision affirms the dismissal of Lott Johnson’s lawsuit against UPS Ground Freight as untimely based on the LMRA’s six-month statute of limitations. Johnson claims that UPS used a customer’s complaint about one of his deliveries as a pretext to fire him because he is African-American.

