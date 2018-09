Sept 13 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc expects its automation and expansion plans to add between $1.00 and $1.20 to its adjusted earnings per share by 2022, the world’s biggest package delivery company said on Thursday.

Atlanta-based UPS is in the early stages of its $20 billion capital spending project to automate and expand facilities. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Chicago; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)