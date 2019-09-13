UPS to pay $8.4 million to resolve U.S. overcharging probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said United Parcel Service Inc has agreed to pay the United States $8.4 million to resolve allegations it overcharged federal agencies for package delivery services.

The settlement resolves allegations that from 2007 to 2014, UPS failed to follow its U.S. contract that required UPS to provide agencies with certain lower prices offered to another customer, resulting in the government paying more than it should have for package deliveries, the government said.

The Justice Department said there has been no determination of liability in the settlement that covers ground delivery service. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)