UPS quarterly profit rises on U.S. ecommerce deliveries

DETROIT, July 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit due largely to a jump in ecommerce deliveries in its U.S. domestic package service.

The Atlanta-based company posted second-quarter net income of $1.4 billion or $1.58 per share, up nearly 8 percent from $1.3 billion or $1.43 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.47. (Reporting By Nick Carey, additional reporting by Eric Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)