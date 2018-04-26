Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc , the world’s largest package delivery company, reported a rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, driven by strong package volumes in its core U.S. domestic segment and its international business, though weather problems muted its results.

The Atlanta-based company, viewed as an indicator of economic strength, reported first-quarter net income of $1.35 billion or $1.55 per share, up from $1.17 billion or $1.33 per share a year earlier, a 17 percent rise on a per share basis.

Analysts expected earnings per share of $1.54. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)