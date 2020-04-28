Company News
April 28, 2020 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

United Parcel Service pulls 2020 forecast on pandemic uncertainties

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc pulled its full-year earnings forecast and posted a 13% fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as coronavirus-driven lockdowns disrupted its business.

Atlanta-based UPS said net income fell to $965 million, or $1.11 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.11 billion, or $1.28 share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.1% to $18.04 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below