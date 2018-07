July 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher ecommerce demand in the United States, the company’s biggest revenue generator.

UPS said net income rose to $1.49 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.38 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $17.46 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)