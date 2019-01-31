UPS revenue rises 4.6 pct; sees 2019 EPS largely below estimates

Jan 31 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc reported a 4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, boosted by higher fees, as the world’s biggest package delivery company faced the impact of global trade turbulence.

The company said it expects 2019 earnings per share between $7.45 and $7.75, largely below analysts’ average estimate of $7.69 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $453 million, or 52 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.10 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a $1.24 billion after-tax pension charge. UPS earned $1.94 per share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue rose to $19.85 billion from $18.98 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)