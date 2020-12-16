CORRECTED-Lending platform Upstart's shares jump in Nasdaq debut

(Corrects to Tuesday from Wednesday in second paragraph)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc jumped 30% in market debut on Wednesday, giving the cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform a market capitalization of $1.88 billion.

Upstart’s shares opened at $26 on the Nasdaq, above their initial public offering (IPO) price of $20 apiece. The firm raised $240.4 million in its IPO on Tuesday.