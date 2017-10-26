Poland's Lotos mulls acquisition of petrol stations, upstream

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s second-largest refiner Grupa Lotos SA is considering taking over a number of petrol stations in Poland and acquisitions of foreign upstream assets, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Marcin Jastrzebski said on Thursday.

“Getting to about 1,000 stations would enable us to have a bigger say in retail business,” Jastrzebski told reporters. “I hope that investors would forgive us if we were to make significant acquisitions in upstream and retail, which would make paying out dividends difficult.”