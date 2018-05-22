UPDATE 1-Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates

(Adds details on results, share price, compares with estimates)

May 22 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported quarterly results that beat analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, driven by higher online sales.

The company’s shares were down about 2 percent in after-market trading.

The company, which competes with fast-fashion brands such as H&M and Inditex’s Zara, cut down on discount sales and invested more on its digital platforms as shoppers turn towards online shopping.

The move paid off as Urban Outfitters’ retail segment comparable-store sales rose 10 percent in the first quarter, beating estimates of a rise of 8.79 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $41.3 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $11.9 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents. Net sales rose 12.4 percent to $855.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 31 cents per share on revenue of $838.1 million. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)