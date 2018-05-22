FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 22, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported quarterly sales that beat analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, driven by higher sales on its online platform and at its stores.

Net income rose to $41.3 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $11.9 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 12.4 percent to $855.7 million, beating analysts’ average estimate of $838.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.