FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 21, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Urban Outfitters tops quarterly sales estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported second-quarter sales that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by lower markdowns at its stores, sending its shares up about 3 percent after the bell on Tuesday.

Net income rose to $92.8 million, or 84 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from $49.9 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose 13.7 percent to $992.5 million, beating analysts’ average estimate of $979.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.